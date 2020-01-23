Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.72

Press coverage about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS TOSBF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

