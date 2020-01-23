Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.72

News articles about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toshiba’s analysis:

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.81. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

TOSYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.