Tourist Token (TOTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,782.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tourist Token has a market cap of $5,782.00 and $7,119.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

