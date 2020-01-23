Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 773,332 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 1,081,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

