Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

