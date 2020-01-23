Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co cut Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

TRV traded down $7.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.19. 3,636,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,407. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

