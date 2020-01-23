Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.22. 57,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,252. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

