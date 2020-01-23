Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.20 at CIBC

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.35.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

