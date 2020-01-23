Trevali Mining’s (TREVF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.20 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 326,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,377. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.