Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 80,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,894. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

