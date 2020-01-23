Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $5.72 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.