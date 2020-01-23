TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $559,065.00 and approximately $57,743.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

