Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $272,740.00 and $34,670.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

