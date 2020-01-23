TrueUSD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011915 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, Kuna, CoinTiger and Crex24. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $653.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,851,256 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HBUS, Crex24, CoinTiger, Bitso, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, WazirX, Koinex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

