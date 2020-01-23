Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

