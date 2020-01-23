TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $260,639.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,168,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

