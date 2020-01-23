Truxton (TRUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of TRUX opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Truxton has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

