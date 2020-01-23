TTC (TTC) Trading Up 5% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $11.80 million and $1.11 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 848,132,816 coins and its circulating supply is 391,107,660 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

