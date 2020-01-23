TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR stock remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

