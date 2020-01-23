Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. CSFB cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.88. 3,567,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.