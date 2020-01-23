TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $652,473.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,979,787,480 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

