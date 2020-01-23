Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.