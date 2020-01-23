Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,546 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 592,957 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.04. 1,891,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

