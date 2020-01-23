Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,787. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

