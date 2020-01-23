Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

SCZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.10. 1,205,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,410. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

