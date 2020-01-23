Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $168.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

