Twele Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 487,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,327. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.