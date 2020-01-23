Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 8,803,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.