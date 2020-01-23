Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,392 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 994,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

