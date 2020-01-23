Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $304.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $240.63 and a 12 month high of $305.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

