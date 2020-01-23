Tyler Jensen Sells 3,003 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $14,744.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 230,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

