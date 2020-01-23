U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $67,370.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

