Ubcoin Market Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,328.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $441,616.00 and approximately $3,328.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00325817 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011820 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001794 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin. Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

