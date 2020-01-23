Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $6,364,800.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 21,349,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,748,725. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.