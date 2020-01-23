Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,284,775.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

