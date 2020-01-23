Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex and Fatbtc. Ubex has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LBank, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

