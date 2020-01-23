UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.40 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.40 ($5.12) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

