UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.83 ($60.27).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €44.86 ($52.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

