UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in UBS Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.