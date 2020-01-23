UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

LON:SHI traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.10 ($1.24). 201,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

