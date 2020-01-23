UBS Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €1.68 ($1.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.04 ($31.44). 5,872,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

