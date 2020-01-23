UGAS Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $660,402.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

