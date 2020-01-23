UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,765. UGI has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.