Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 0.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,701,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.