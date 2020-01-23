Ultiledger Market Capitalization Tops $14.82 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.62 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

