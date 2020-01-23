Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

