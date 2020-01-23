UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $445,039.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $445,039.00 and $16,574.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

