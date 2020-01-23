Unify Reaches Market Cap of $94,337.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Unify has a total market cap of $94,337.00 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unify has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00662162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

