Union Bankshares Corporation to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUB. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE AUB opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

