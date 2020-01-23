Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $180.93 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

